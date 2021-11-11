Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blend Labs updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE BLND traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.96. 3,290,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,565. Blend Labs has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $21.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.05.

Get Blend Labs alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on BLND. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.89.

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.