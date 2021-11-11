Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) PT Lowered to $19.00

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) had its price objective cut by analysts at Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blend Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Blend Labs from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blend Labs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.89.

Shares of Blend Labs stock opened at $15.45 on Thursday. Blend Labs has a 12 month low of $12.63 and a 12 month high of $21.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.14.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $32.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.01 million. Analysts expect that Blend Labs will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,257,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Blend Labs during the third quarter worth about $4,182,000. Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in Blend Labs during the third quarter worth about $5,888,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Blend Labs during the third quarter worth about $3,035,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Blend Labs during the third quarter worth about $38,964,000. Institutional investors own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

