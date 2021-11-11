BLOCKv Market Cap Hits $91.75 Million (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 10% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. BLOCKv has a market cap of $91.75 million and $406,651.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLOCKv coin can now be purchased for $0.0269 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded up 21.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00053520 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.14 or 0.00226392 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000531 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00011347 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.71 or 0.00091868 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

BLOCKv Profile

BLOCKv (CRYPTO:VEE) is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410,782,890 coins. BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform. “

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

