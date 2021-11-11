Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.59 EPS

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.59), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 93.73% and a negative net margin of 12.76%.

NYSE APRN traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.64. 1,215,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,497. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.41. Blue Apron has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $12.35. The firm has a market cap of $207.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of -3.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Blue Apron stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,501 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Blue Apron worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 33.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates as an ingredient-and-recipe meal kit service company. It engages in making home cooking accessible. The firm involves in demand planning, recipe creation, recipe merchandising, and marketing. Its products include meals and wine. The company was founded by Matthew J. Wadiak, Ilia M.

