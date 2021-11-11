bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Cut to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $10.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $23.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BLUE. Morgan Stanley lowered bluebird bio from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered bluebird bio from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on bluebird bio from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on bluebird bio from $41.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on bluebird bio from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.75.

Shares of BLUE stock opened at $11.31 on Monday. bluebird bio has a 52-week low of $10.35 and a 52-week high of $53.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.69.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.51). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 76.93% and a negative net margin of 1,610.78%. The business had revenue of $22.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.94) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that bluebird bio will post -12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 3,217.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 4,861.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in bluebird bio in the second quarter worth about $169,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in bluebird bio in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in bluebird bio in the second quarter worth about $208,000. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

