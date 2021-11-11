Bluefin Capital Management LLC Invests $215,000 in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,655 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the second quarter worth $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the second quarter worth $40,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the second quarter worth $55,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 151.4% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 23.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RF. Wedbush upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.40 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price target on the stock. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.29 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

NYSE RF opened at $24.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.85 and its 200-day moving average is $21.23. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $14.19 and a 12-month high of $24.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. Regions Financial had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.56%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

