Bluefin Capital Management LLC Invests $596,000 in Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURC)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 60,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Aurora Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $8,815,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aurora Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $7,487,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Aurora Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $6,442,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $6,072,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc bought a new position in shares of Aurora Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $4,955,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AURC opened at $9.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96. Aurora Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $11.11.

Aurora Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media companies in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

