Bluefin Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 333,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 109,960 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,244,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 82,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 6,688 shares during the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, EVP Chad Perry sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $139,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $288,060. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SKT opened at $19.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -391.12, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.93. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $22.51.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $112.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.96 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.183 dividend. This is an increase from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,459.71%.

Several analysts recently commented on SKT shares. Compass Point raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

