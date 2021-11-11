Bluefin Capital Management LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TBCPU. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the second quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the first quarter worth about $183,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TBCPU opened at $9.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.93. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $10.80.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

