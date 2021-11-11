Bluefin Capital Management LLC Takes $550,000 Position in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 59,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EMKR. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in EMCORE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in EMCORE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in EMCORE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in EMCORE by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EMCORE during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EMCORE alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EMKR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EMCORE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on EMCORE from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.94.

In related news, Director Rex S. Jackson sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $127,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,713.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey Rittichier sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $157,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,024.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

EMKR stock opened at $8.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.16. EMCORE Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.87. The company has a market capitalization of $304.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.27.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It offers catv broadband transport and access; lasers and components; chip level devices; satellite RF fiber optic transport; wireless/distributed antenn systems; microwave components; fiber optics gyros, sensors, and navigation systems.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.