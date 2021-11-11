Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blueknight Energy Partners had a net margin of 43.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%.
Shares of NASDAQ:BKEP traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,427. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $4.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.71 million, a PE ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.30.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Blueknight Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.
About Blueknight Energy Partners
BlueKnight Energy Partners LP engages in the operation of independent asphalt facilities. It provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt. The company was founded on February 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.
