B&M European Value Retail’s (BME) Under review Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered B&M European Value Retail to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.51) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded B&M European Value Retail to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 720 ($9.41) in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 554 ($7.24) to GBX 576 ($7.53) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 594.50 ($7.77).

Shares of BME stock opened at GBX 599.88 ($7.84) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £6.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.27. B&M European Value Retail has a fifty-two week low of GBX 453.20 ($5.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 645.25 ($8.43). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 585.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 569.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.23, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.19.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

