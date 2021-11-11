BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT)

BMO Capital Markets restated their hold rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $22.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ICPT. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.44.

ICPT opened at $18.75 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.24. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $40.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.42.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $92.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.04 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 147,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 26,609 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $774,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $171,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $473,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $751,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

