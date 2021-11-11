Boothbay Fund Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,164 Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,164 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 754.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 538 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. 96.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $171.03 on Thursday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.62 and a 1-year high of $188.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.44 and a beta of 1.96.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $169.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MANH shares. Truist increased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.86.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total value of $3,313,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,886,144.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

