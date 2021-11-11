Boothbay Fund Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,164 Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,164 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 754.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 538 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. 96.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:MANH opened at $171.03 on Thursday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.62 and a 1-year high of $188.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.44 and a beta of 1.96.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MANH shares. Truist increased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.86.
In other news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total value of $3,313,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,886,144.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Manhattan Associates Profile
Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
