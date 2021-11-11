Boothbay Fund Management LLC Acquires Shares of 504 Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 504 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 501,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $306,203,000 after purchasing an additional 325,499 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 998.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 262,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $142,152,000 after purchasing an additional 238,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,821,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,167,670,000 after purchasing an additional 213,951 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $127,193,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth $97,252,000. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Align Technology news, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.54, for a total transaction of $3,557,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,700,121.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $689.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $54.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.15, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.57. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $439.71 and a 1-year high of $737.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $668.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $641.38.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.81 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $723.46.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

