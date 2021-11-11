Boothbay Fund Management LLC Acquires Shares of 8,102 Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Stem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Stem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 40.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STEM opened at $24.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.27, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.91. Stem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $51.49.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.12.

A number of analysts have recently commented on STEM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Stem in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna started coverage on Stem in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

In other Stem news, CRO Alan Russo sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $212,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $117,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,500 shares of company stock worth $454,635 over the last ninety days.

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

