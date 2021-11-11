Boothbay Fund Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:FLACU)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:FLACU) by 15.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLACU. HRT Financial LP lifted its position in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 94,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 11,749 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 34,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its position in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

Get Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS FLACU opened at $10.05 on Thursday. Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $11.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average of $10.05.

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biotechnology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:FLACU).

Receive News & Ratings for Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.