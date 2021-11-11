Boothbay Fund Management LLC Makes New $336,000 Investment in Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Synaptogenix during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synaptogenix during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,825,000. CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synaptogenix during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptogenix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $320,000. 28.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Synaptogenix alerts:

Synaptogenix stock opened at $10.44 on Thursday. Synaptogenix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.01.

Synaptogenix, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing a product platform based upon a drug candidate called bryostatin for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company is also evaluating therapeutic applications of bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and niemann-pick type C disease.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.