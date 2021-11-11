Boothbay Fund Management LLC Purchases New Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,849,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $519,167,000 after purchasing an additional 283,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,816,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $517,401,000 after purchasing an additional 103,432 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,092,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,031,000 after purchasing an additional 149,719 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 328.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,891,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,014,000 after purchasing an additional 33,343 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Thomas K. Lane bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.47 per share, for a total transaction of $536,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WEC shares. Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Argus boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $90.64 on Thursday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $105.97. The firm has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.87 and a 200-day moving average of $93.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 65.14%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

