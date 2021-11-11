Boqii (NYSE:BQ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Capital

Roth Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Boqii (NYSE:BQ) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boqii from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

NYSE:BQ opened at $2.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.37. Boqii has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $12.84. The company has a market cap of $181.01 million, a PE ratio of -201.00 and a beta of 1.94.

Boqii (NYSE:BQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $49.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boqii will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in Boqii by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 665,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boqii during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Boqii during the 2nd quarter valued at $394,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Boqii by 9,907.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 49,043 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boqii by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,516,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,086 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.91% of the company’s stock.

Boqii Company Profile

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

