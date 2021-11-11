Boston Common Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 1.6% in the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 184,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter worth approximately $1,754,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 5.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 462,548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,416,000 after acquiring an additional 25,767 shares during the last quarter. Wafra Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 12.2% in the second quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 40,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 3.3% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,124 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total transaction of $3,810,419.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,301,728.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $1,536,451.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,317 shares in the company, valued at $12,911,046.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,922 shares of company stock worth $18,380,380 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $122.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.03. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $108.60 and a 12 month high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.11%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup reissued a “focus list” rating and set a $153.00 price objective (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. BTIG Research cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.14.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

