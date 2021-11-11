Boston Common Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 466 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLK. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,892,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,406,141,000 after purchasing an additional 386,410 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $325,621,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 10.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,897,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,660,576,000 after acquiring an additional 184,725 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in BlackRock by 5.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,905,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,542,497,000 after acquiring an additional 161,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 112,080.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 127,772 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $959.21 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $898.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $885.64. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $654.87 and a 1 year high of $971.78. The company has a market capitalization of $145.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 3.04.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BLK. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,080.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $961.40.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

