Boston Common Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,081 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Stryker by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,171,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $563,913,000 after buying an additional 101,417 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 1.7% during the second quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 58,538 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $15,204,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 808,124 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $209,894,000 after acquiring an additional 224,318 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 217,447 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.09.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $271.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.22 billion, a PE ratio of 54.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.96. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $220.90 and a 1-year high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $270.52 and a 200-day moving average of $263.82.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

