Boston Common Asset Management LLC Sells 2,072 Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 18.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 16.3% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 39,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,486 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $312,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 12.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 38,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $3,818,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors own 11.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.41 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

RDY opened at $64.94 on Thursday. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 52-week low of $57.54 and a 52-week high of $75.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.84.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $777.00 million for the quarter. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 10.51%. On average, research analysts forecast that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

