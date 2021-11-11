Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Given Market Perform Rating at William Blair

William Blair restated their market perform rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EPAY. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.33.

EPAY stock opened at $47.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.79 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Bottomline Technologies has a 12-month low of $36.05 and a 12-month high of $55.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.04.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $37,046.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,891 shares of company stock valued at $1,043,557. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 73,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 16,465 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

