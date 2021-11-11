Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) posted its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ EPAY traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.18. 446,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,732. Bottomline Technologies has a 12-month low of $36.05 and a 12-month high of $55.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.79 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,608 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $100,460.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,891 shares of company stock valued at $1,043,557. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EPAY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.
Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile
Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.
