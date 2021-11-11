Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) posted its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ EPAY traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.18. 446,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,732. Bottomline Technologies has a 12-month low of $36.05 and a 12-month high of $55.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.79 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,608 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $100,460.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,891 shares of company stock valued at $1,043,557. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 718,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417,173 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.58% of Bottomline Technologies (de) worth $26,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EPAY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

