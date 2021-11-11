Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

BWMN stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.13. The stock had a trading volume of 38,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,350. Bowman Consulting Group has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $18.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bowman Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. 54.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

