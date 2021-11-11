Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Boxlight had a negative net margin of 16.59% and a negative return on equity of 15.39%.

Boxlight stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.05. The company had a trading volume of 5,200,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,806,265. The company has a market capitalization of $122.71 million, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 3.52. Boxlight has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $3.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

In other Boxlight news, Director Dale Strang sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $50,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Mark Starkey bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $46,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 157,500 shares in the company, valued at $363,825. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

Boxlight Corp. is an education technology company. It develops, sells and services interactive classroom solutions for the global education market. The company designs, manufactures and distributes interactive projectors, flat panel displays, touch projectors, touch boards, and MimioTeach through the Boxlight Group and Genesis brands.

