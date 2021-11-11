Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Buys 197 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 42.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 208.8% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 8,727 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Diageo by 17.2% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 39,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,758 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in Diageo by 9.9% during the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DEO. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.50.

Shares of DEO opened at $203.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $150.85 and a fifty-two week high of $205.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $196.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.44.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

