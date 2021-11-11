Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $1.24 Million Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,145 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,300,555 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,459,605,000 after purchasing an additional 190,583 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,362,196 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,091,354,000 after acquiring an additional 231,510 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 24.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,561,732 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,360,901,000 after acquiring an additional 895,454 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,672,765 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,092,110,000 after purchasing an additional 45,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in FedEx by 9.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,210,021 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $659,316,000 after buying an additional 199,560 shares in the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on FDX. Cowen cut their price objective on FedEx from $297.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on FedEx from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on FedEx from $344.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $369.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.13.

FDX stock opened at $248.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $238.83 and a 200-day moving average of $273.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.29. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $216.34 and a 12 month high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.