Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Increases Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 50.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter valued at $44,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMT. Truist lifted their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.14.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total value of $28,949.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,835,366.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total value of $222,224.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT opened at $275.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $281.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.30. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.27%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

