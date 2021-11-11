Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Increases Stock Position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) by 4.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in HEICO were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in HEICO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in HEICO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

Get HEICO alerts:

NYSE HEI opened at $148.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.95. HEICO Co. has a 12-month low of $115.57 and a 12-month high of $151.60. The firm has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.19, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. HEICO had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $471.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. HEICO’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that HEICO Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eric A. Mendelson purchased 834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $124.89 per share, with a total value of $104,158.26. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,068,199 shares in the company, valued at $133,407,373.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Adolfo Henriques bought 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $112.13 per share, with a total value of $103,720.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,343. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of HEICO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.56.

HEICO Profile

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI).

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.