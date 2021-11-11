Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Purchases New Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 8.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,851,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $870,616,000 after acquiring an additional 139,486 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.9% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 32,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Management LP boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Lansing Management LP now owns 44,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,797,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.7% during the second quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 26,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 113,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,481,000 after purchasing an additional 6,198 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. Raymond James raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $488.87 price objective (down from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $489.73 price objective (down from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $508.29.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $485.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $365.23 and a 1 year high of $505.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $470.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $467.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.10, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.06.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.35%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total transaction of $241,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,471.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.