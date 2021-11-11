Brian Richard Mariotti Sells 54,811 Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 54,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $1,071,555.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Brian Richard Mariotti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Brian Richard Mariotti sold 24,728 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total value of $491,345.36.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Brian Richard Mariotti sold 4,602 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $89,186.76.

On Thursday, October 14th, Brian Richard Mariotti sold 1,543 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $29,857.05.

Shares of Funko stock opened at $18.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.17. Funko, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.83 and a twelve month high of $27.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $915.63 million, a PE ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.27.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. Funko had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Funko, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FNKO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Funko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Funko from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNKO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Funko in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Funko by 763.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Funko in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Funko by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Funko by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. 67.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Funko

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

