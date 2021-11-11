Bridge Mutual Price Up 61.9% This Week (BMI)

Bridge Mutual (CURRENCY:BMI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 11th. Bridge Mutual has a total market capitalization of $33.88 million and $2.20 million worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bridge Mutual has traded 61.9% higher against the dollar. One Bridge Mutual coin can currently be bought for $0.52 or 0.00000805 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.56 or 0.00074654 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.03 or 0.00073845 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.24 or 0.00097228 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,676.15 or 0.07189558 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64,896.43 or 0.99778022 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kadena (KDA) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00041870 BTC.

About Bridge Mutual

Bridge Mutual was first traded on January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,697,071 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

