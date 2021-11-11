Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned 0.55% of Alimera Sciences worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences by 57.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 7,966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALIM stock opened at $5.67 on Thursday. Alimera Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $12.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.83 and its 200 day moving average is $7.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.26 million, a P/E ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 1.67.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.08). Alimera Sciences had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $12.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alimera Sciences, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALIM shares. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Alimera Sciences from $16.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Alimera Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

In other news, Director James R. Largent acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $43,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard S. Eiswirth, Jr. acquired 28,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.45 per share, for a total transaction of $124,622.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 44,405 shares of company stock worth $195,822 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.

