Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned 0.55% of Alimera Sciences worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences by 57.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 7,966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.44% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ALIM stock opened at $5.67 on Thursday. Alimera Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $12.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.83 and its 200 day moving average is $7.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.26 million, a P/E ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 1.67.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALIM shares. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Alimera Sciences from $16.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Alimera Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 14th.
In other news, Director James R. Largent acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $43,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard S. Eiswirth, Jr. acquired 28,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.45 per share, for a total transaction of $124,622.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 44,405 shares of company stock worth $195,822 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.
Alimera Sciences Company Profile
Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.
