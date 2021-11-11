Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,850 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lake Shore Bancorp were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Lake Shore Bancorp during the second quarter worth $394,000. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LSBK opened at $15.01 on Thursday. Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.88 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The company has a market capitalization of $86.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Lake Shore Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.33%.

About Lake Shore Bancorp

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Lake Shore Servings Bank. It offers personal services such as checking, savings, lending, banking, debit card, e-services, and online banking; and business services including deposit products, commercial loans, and business e-statements.

