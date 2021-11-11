Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Postal Realty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 7,535 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 1,909.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 37,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Postal Realty Trust stock opened at $19.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $273.02 million, a PE ratio of 285.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.50. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.80 and a 1-year high of $21.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.14.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.20). Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 3.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 1,271.43%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PSTL. TheStreet cut Postal Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Colliers Securities began coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

