Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,379 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Cogent Biosciences worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COGT. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $179,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $188,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

COGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Cogent Biosciences from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cogent Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cogent Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

Shares of Cogent Biosciences stock opened at $9.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $376.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.52 and a 200 day moving average of $8.11. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.83 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.07). As a group, analysts anticipate that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

