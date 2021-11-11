Brilliant Earth Group (BRLT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 12th. Analysts expect Brilliant Earth Group to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:BRLT opened at $13.82 on Thursday. Brilliant Earth Group has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $18.23.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Brilliant Earth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.71.

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

