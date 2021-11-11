Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.00 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) will report $12.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.04 billion and the lowest is $11.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb reported sales of $11.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will report full year sales of $46.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $46.36 billion to $46.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $47.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.28 billion to $48.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.60.

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $59.34. 321,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,743,854. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $56.11 and a 52 week high of $69.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.71 billion, a PE ratio of -24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -81.67%.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 113,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after buying an additional 50,521 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 140,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,863,000 after buying an additional 6,731 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $586,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

