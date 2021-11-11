Brokerages Anticipate Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to Post $1.69 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) will report earnings of $1.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.73. Analog Devices reported earnings per share of $1.44 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full year earnings of $6.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $6.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Analog Devices.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.12.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 8,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $164.98 per share, with a total value of $1,320,004.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,960. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 113.3% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 184.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADI traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $181.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,556,384. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $131.50 and a 12 month high of $186.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $172.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.39%.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

