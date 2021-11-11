Brokerages Anticipate Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $167.56 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) will post $167.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $167.51 million and the highest is $167.60 million. Eastern Bankshares posted sales of $153.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will report full-year sales of $617.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $616.00 million to $618.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $717.50 million, with estimates ranging from $713.60 million to $721.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Eastern Bankshares.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 12.40%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.96. 330,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,126. Eastern Bankshares has a 12 month low of $12.97 and a 12 month high of $23.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

In related news, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $579,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 47.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

