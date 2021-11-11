Brokerages Anticipate Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) to Announce $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Envista’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.41. Envista posted earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Envista will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Envista.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Envista had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 13.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS.

NVST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Envista currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.60.

In other news, General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 4,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $190,167.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $425,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,007.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new position in Envista during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,391,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Envista by 966.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 81,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 73,605 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Envista by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Envista by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Envista by 499.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 52,046 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE NVST opened at $43.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Envista has a twelve month low of $27.79 and a twelve month high of $46.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.30 and its 200 day moving average is $42.30.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

