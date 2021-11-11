Brokerages Anticipate Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $572.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) to post sales of $572.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Genesco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $563.50 million to $582.00 million. Genesco reported sales of $479.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, December 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genesco will report full year sales of $2.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Genesco.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.02. Genesco had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $555.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.23) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

GCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Genesco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of GCO stock traded up $0.56 on Monday, hitting $70.39. 549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,877. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 2.16. Genesco has a one year low of $21.88 and a one year high of $71.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.45.

In other news, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $117,338.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas George acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.96 per share, with a total value of $100,728.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,728. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Genesco by 2,840.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Genesco by 127.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Genesco during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Genesco during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

