Brokerages Anticipate Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.55 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) to report $28.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $27.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $29.70 million. Mitek Systems reported sales of $25.98 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full-year sales of $138.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $136.00 million to $140.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $157.73 million, with estimates ranging from $154.45 million to $161.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mitek Systems.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $33.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.23 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MITK shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Mitek Systems in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitek Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Northland Securities started coverage on Mitek Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price target for the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mitek Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MITK. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 11.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,963 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,278,000 after buying an additional 73,108 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 7.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,801 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 12,206 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 376.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 54,962 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 6.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 15.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,823 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 6,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

MITK opened at $17.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $775.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.69 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.98. Mitek Systems has a one year low of $11.27 and a one year high of $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46.

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

