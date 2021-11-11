Brokerages Anticipate SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $592.89 Million

Analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) will post $592.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $588.05 million and the highest is $598.80 million. SBA Communications posted sales of $535.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full year sales of $2.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SBA Communications.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.28 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBAC. KeyCorp boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $343.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $337.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.27.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 37,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.30, for a total value of $13,170,317.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.69, for a total value of $17,884,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 245,575 shares of company stock worth $88,876,590. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,893,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $803,193,000 after acquiring an additional 397,687 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $316,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,863,000 after acquiring an additional 8,310 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $342.93. The stock had a trading volume of 342,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,539. The firm has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.39 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $345.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.88. SBA Communications has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $369.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 88.21%.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

