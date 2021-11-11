Brokerages Anticipate SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $592.89 Million

Posted by on Nov 11th, 2021

Analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) will post $592.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $588.05 million and the highest is $598.80 million. SBA Communications posted sales of $535.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full year sales of $2.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SBA Communications.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.28 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBAC. KeyCorp boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $343.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $337.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.27.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 37,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.30, for a total value of $13,170,317.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.69, for a total value of $17,884,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 245,575 shares of company stock worth $88,876,590. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,893,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $803,193,000 after acquiring an additional 397,687 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $316,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,863,000 after acquiring an additional 8,310 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $342.93. The stock had a trading volume of 342,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,539. The firm has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.39 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $345.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.88. SBA Communications has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $369.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 88.21%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SBA Communications (SBAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.