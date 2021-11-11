Brokerages Anticipate WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $75.75 Million

Equities analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) will announce sales of $75.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $75.44 million and the highest is $76.06 million. WisdomTree Investments posted sales of $67.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will report full year sales of $301.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $301.20 million to $302.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $318.01 million, with estimates ranging from $313.67 million to $323.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for WisdomTree Investments.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.65 million. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.98.

Shares of WETF opened at $6.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.29. WisdomTree Investments has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $984.32 million, a PE ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

In other news, Director Frank Salerno sold 10,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $59,041.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the 3rd quarter worth $197,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,509,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,558,000 after purchasing an additional 253,400 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 44,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,258 shares in the last quarter. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

