Brokerages Expect Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $323.52 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) to report sales of $323.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Alkermes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $316.33 million to $327.95 million. Alkermes posted sales of $280.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alkermes.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.93 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALKS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Alkermes from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.29.

Shares of ALKS stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.73. 26,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,557,919. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.94. Alkermes has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -42.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.95.

In other Alkermes news, Director Emily Peterson Alva acquired 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.22 per share, with a total value of $49,863.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at $49,863. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Alkermes in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,335,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,893,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,396,000 after acquiring an additional 16,283 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,772,000. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $372,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 167.4% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 46,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 29,289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

