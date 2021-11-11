Brokerages Expect BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) to Announce -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BlackBerry’s earnings. BlackBerry reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, December 16th.

On average, analysts expect that BlackBerry will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.09) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BlackBerry.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 83.78%. The firm had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

BB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on BlackBerry from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackBerry has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $10.67.

BB stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.70. 51,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,611,410. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.27. BlackBerry has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $28.77.

In other news, CEO John S. Chen sold 2,222,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $24,762,482.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas Eacobacci sold 171,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $1,601,655.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,463,375 shares of company stock valued at $27,052,720 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in BlackBerry by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 291.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,789,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,411,000 after buying an additional 1,332,188 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Gifford Fong Associates purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $973,000. 45.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

